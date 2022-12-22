ASA Savings and Loans holds free health screening for clients in Tema Community 1 and Osu

ASA Savings and Loans Limited on December 15 and 16 put together free health screening for clients at Tema Community 1 and Osu.

The two exercises were held by the Tema Community 1 and Osu Business Centres in collaboration with Firdalh Diagnostic Center.

At the end of the two exercises, a total number of 257 people including women, men and children were screened.

In addition, they were given medicines based on the diagnoses by the medical officers.

Besides general screening, beneficiaries were also screened for Hepatitis B, Malaria, as well as sugar level.

Speaking on the health screening exercise, ASA Savings and Loans Ltd Branch Manager for the Osu Business Centre, Miss. Rhoda Kwakye Ahenkorah explained that it forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

On her part, the Branch Manager for the Tema Community 1 Business Centre, Miss Susana Sam stressed that ASA Savings and loans realised that clients and residents in the two communities needed the free health screening after a long working year.

Some of the beneficiaries that shared their thoughts were full of praise for ASA Savings and Loans and prayed for God’s blessings to help the company to grow.

Throughout this year, ASA Savings and Loans Ltd has given back to society through a number of interventions.

Besides the free health screening, there have been donations to orphanages and disaster victims in various parts of the country.