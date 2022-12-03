Court remands Nigerian for beheading Sex worker

03.12.2022 LISTEN

A Teshie Magistrate Court has remanded a 35-year-old Nigerian national into prison custody for beheading an a sex worker at Spintex.

The accused, Daniel Dennis, during a court hearing on Thursday, said that he killed his victim in self-defence.

The court also heard that the woman who has since been identified as Vivian allegedly got into a fight with the accused person after he prevented her from smoking weed in his room at Spintex.

The accused person was picked up by the Police after his landlord discovered a dismembered body inside his locked room.

The case has since been adjourned to March 30, 2023.

By Citi Newsroom