21.11.2022 Headlines

Economic crisis: With hope in the word of God gov’t will ride this storm and turn things around — Bawumia

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
21.11.2022 LISTEN

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, reiterated that government recognises that times are hard.

According to him, in the midst of difficulty and uncertainty, government is confident that it can ride the storm and turn things around to the glory of the almighty God.

“As children of God, there will always be moments of hopelessness, despair, doubt, fear, and uncertainty but our hope in God is always our source of strength and motivation in these periods.

“As your government, we do recognise the difficulties and uncertainty we are experiencing in our country but with renewed strength and hope in the word of the Lord, we are forever confident that we will ride this storm and turn things around to the glory of our Lord,” Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said on Sunday.

He was speaking at the 70th-anniversary celebration of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Tema Community 1.

Subsequently, the Vice President also graced St. Michael and All Angels Anglican Church (Korle Gonno) to celebrate their 90th anniversary.

H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia while at the church, gave the assurance that the NPP government is working to turn around the current economic woes of the country.

