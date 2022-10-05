We are the hub of business, do not fear to work with us — Volta, Oti GJA chairman urges businessmen

05.10.2022 LISTEN

Mr Emmanuel Agbaxode, the chairman of the Volta and Oti regional branch of the Ghana Journalist Association has urged businessmen to work with the regions since they serve as the hub to all businesses.

He said this at the Regional Annual General Meeting of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) held at Afariwaa Lodge, Warawara in the Biakoye District of the Oti region on Tuesday October 4, 2022.

Mr Agbaxode said he was grateful for the invitation extended to GJA in the region to be part of the important gathering.

"This is another demonstration of the existing strong ties between the regional AGI and the GJA and for that matter, the media.

"Oti is a beautiful region with so much economic potential and I am happy this regional AGM is happening here, for you, captains of industry, to also explore opportunities here," he stated.

He continued that the theme for the program was very much appropriate for countries in the region to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

For AfCFTA to succeed, he said it requires both government and the private sector to join heads.

According to him, the media also has a role to play and that is why the GJA in the Volta and Oti Regions assures of its support to AGI and businesses in the region.

"We have exposed a lot of areas that require government support in the past, we are ready to do more. We, the GJA, have always known the importance of the AGI, in the development of the country. Your members hold the key to creating jobs through building linkages from natural resources to entrepreneurial facilities.

"The GJA members will continue to dig out the opportunities and report them to catch your attention. Be it tourism, agribusiness, food processing etc," he stated.

Present at the meeting were Mr Eliphas M Barine, Kenyan High Commissioner to Ghana, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Humphrey Kwesi Ayim-Darke, the AGI President, Mr Dela Gadzanku, the Volta/Oti and Eastern regional chairman of AGI, Madam Millicent Kabukie Carboo, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Biakoye and many other heads of institutions.