UTAG, gov't must engage to reach an agreement - Austin Gamey

A Labour Expert, Mr Austin Gamey has urged government and the leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to engage in the demands of the union.

He explained that the law states clearly that both parties, the employer (government) and the employee (UTAG) should meet to discuss issues concerning the conditions of service and reach an agreement.

If they are unable to reach an agreement then they have to seek assistance from a third party, the National Labour Commission (NLC), he added.

Speaking on the mid-day news on TV3 Thursday September 29, Mr Gamey said “These are Professors, it is better government invite them. The law is very clear that they should engage.

“Once there is an agreement there is agreement. If there is no agreement then they have to look for a third party for assistance.”

Some four major teacher unions in public universities in Ghana have given government up till Wednesday, October 5 to restore their conditions of service as agreed earlier this year or they withdraw their services.

“ We know the language that easily sinks in their psyche, and we will speak it in one week if they fail to heed to their own agreement with us,” the National President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Professor Solomon Nunoo, stated at a press conference on Wednesday, September 28.

UTAG together with the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA), Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU – GH ), and the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA – UoG) met to express their displeasure at the apparent unilateral decisions taken by government in varying their conditions of service.

They claim letters written to draw attention to the anomalies have not been responded to.

“ We wish to state that the Ministry of Finance, through GTEC, should ensure that the conditions subsequent to the support of staff welfare in extricating them from economic hostilities will not disadvantage them relative to the Conditions of Service of members of Labour Unions in Public Universities.

“We are by this Press Conference registering our displeasure on the directive and requesting that under no circumstance should Vice – Chancellors, through their Finance Directors, implement such by applying the Gh¢10.99 ex – pump approved rate ONLY to Fuel Allowance without considering Vehicle Maintenance and Off – Campus Allowances.

“Failure to address these essential concerns will result in the possible total withdrawal of our services across all Public Universities in Ghana.”

