SNV Ghana’s GrEEn Project supports 51 SMEs with GHS 1.3 million grants

The SNV Ghana under its GrEEn Project has supported 51 Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) with a total matching grant of over GHS 1.3 million.

The support according to officials of SNV Ghana was to help these entrepreneurs in the Ashanti and Western regions kick-start their green businesses and create jobs.

The grants were released to deserving entrepreneurs who participated in the SNV Netherlands Development Organization’s second edition of its yearly GrEEn Business Plan Competition.

Presenting the grants to winners at a colorful event at Noda Hotel in Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Tuesday September 26, 2022, the Project Manager for the GrEEn Project at SNV Ghana, Mr Laouali Sadda said the move was aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs who have outstanding green business ideas, products, and technologies.

He noted that the GrEEn Business Plan Competition forms part of the Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) Project. Its being implemented by SNV Ghana and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) with funding from the European Union and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ghana.

"We at the SNV Ghana want to help the local economy to grow while promoting sustainable green businesses that are using strategies that makes uses of waste materials or protect the entire environment,” he stated.

A Senior Skills Development Advisor at SNV Ghana, Enock Cudjoe after the event told this reporter that a total of 51 green SMEs (30 from Western Region, 21 from Ashanti Region) have completed SNV’s GrEEn Opportunities for Youth Employment (OYE) Entrepreneurship Track Training received matching grants in varied amounts totalling GHS 1,397,934.00

He disclosed that 37 businesses in seven categories won a total of GHS 1,184,434 ranging from GHS 10,000 to over GHS 75,000.

Mr Cudjoe further added that another 14 green entrepreneurs also received a total matching grant of GHS 211,500 to purchase equipment and machinery to scale up their green businesses and start-ups.

He however called on startups and youth in the country to consider taking up any green business that aims at solving everyday problems in their various communities while protecting the environment at the same time.

The overall winner of the competition Rosemond Afua Afful, Chief executive for Ayden Ventures received Gh¢75,600.

She praised SNV Ghana for the grant adding that, she will invest the money into getting solar irrigation systems for her farms.

"I am currently employing 17 direct workers at my 6 hector farms, and with this support from SNV Ghana, i can cultivate additional 3 hectors which will generate more employment for others," she said.

The Ashanti Regional Minister Hon Simon Osei Mensah lauded the GrEEn Project for rolling out projects that seek to empower youth in the green sector.

Speaking on behalf of the minister at the event, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Coordinating Director Mr I. K Acheampong assured SNV Ghana of government’s support for their various projects.