Ketu South: BudglT Ghana engages public on negative impact of Covid-19

BudglT Ghana, a civic society organization that uses technology for citizen engagement has engaged residents of Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of Volta region on the effects and impact of novel covid-19 in the area.

The meeting was held at the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders' conference hall on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Mr Khiddir Iddris, the Research and Program Leader told ModernGhana news that it was prudent for the institution to get closer to the public to solicit feedback on how the outbreak of Covid-19 has affected them as individuals, families and businesses.

He said the pandemic had multiple effects on people's life, employment and income amid worsening living conditions and loss of work days and hours (ILO, 2021).

"An institutional Labour Operation (ILO) estimate suggests that there were 114 million employment losses, a labour income loss of around 3.7 million US dollars representing 4.4 percent of 2019 world GDP and 255 million US dollars full-time equivalents (FTE) working hours losses in 2020," he disclosed.

He added that the global crisis did not spare Ghana.

Mr Iddris stated, "the Government of Ghana announced a complete shutdown of economic activities in view of the pandemic in the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi during the peak period of the virus whilst the sudden lockdown has also hit hard on the country's economy."

He also disclosed the need for the engagement to identify pre and post covid-19 effects on the public and how individuals and companies can survive.

He said they have gathered a lot of complaints and findings on the impact of covid-19 which will be shared with the public soon.

Mama Xedenya Henyo ll, the Queen mother of Aflao-Aflagatsigorme who was present at the gathering and chaired the program expressed excitement over the engagement and said, covid-19 has affected a lot individuals, businesses and the country's economy.

She noted that there must be a way to revive the country's economy to improve lives.

Madam Xenyo Victoria, a participant also lamented to ModernGhana news that "even we did not benefit from the free water and electricity and others that were implemented by the government".

Present at the meeting were the Assembly member of Aflao-Aflagatsigorme Alhaji Mohammed Amuzu, business owners, heads of institutions and many others.