Kids in K-G are having sex; parents must watch their kids well — Social Welfare Officer reveals

The Social Welfare Officer for Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, Constance Baiden has disclosed that kids in kindergarten (K-G) have been involved in sexual intercourse in schools.

According to her, children easily pick up the things they watch on TV and observe what their parents do at home.

She has urged parents to get close to children and ensure they are not engaged in such acts which become part of them as they grow.

“We recently visited some primary schools in the metropolis to undertake sensitization, the madam said, eii please this is a primary school and I asked they add all the K-G pupils because do you know that in these recent times Kindergarten pupils are having sex with themselves? Can you believe that? I can say authoritatively K-G kids are having sex amongst themselves…if you doubt me, just ask the headmistresses if you see them,” Madam Constance Baiden told Radio 360 in an interview.

The Social Welfare Officer continued, “So as for me I include all of them in my sensitization rounds and parents must not leave their kids behind, you will see a little kid who is into this. So we should catch them young as they are doing it because they watch TV and the mothers keep bringing new men to the house and they see it.”

Madam Constance Baiden added that these things have been reported to education directors with the expectation that measures will be taken to stop the bad habit from happening.