Anlo Traditional Council bans drumming and noise making for 2022 Hogbetsotso festival

The Anlo Traditional Council in the Volta region has ban drumming and noise making in the area to help give way for some rituals to be performed for the upcoming annual Hogbetsotso festival 2022.

A press released signed by Mr Freedom Vitashie, the Public Relation Officer (PRO) issued on August 30, 2022 sighted by ModernGhana news indicates that the ban will begin on September 19.

He continued that the Anloga District in collaboration with Anlo Traditional Council (ATC) wishes to inform all residents in its jurisdiction that this year's ban on drumming and noise making commences on September 19 and ends on September 28.

The Traditional Council has however urged residents to maintain peace and harmony ahead of the festival.

During the period, he noted that all churches are expected to carry their activities within their premises and refrain from using any musical interludes.

"The positioning of loudspeakers outside churches, Mosques and pubs are banned together with all the roadside evangelists to cease their activities during the period," Mr Vitashie indicated.

They urged residents and religious bodies to show respect to one another and retrain from making derogatory and inflammatory remarks about the beliefs and practice of the culture.

Mr Vitashie indicated that apart from an identifiable task force which consist of of Anlo Traditional Council (ATC) personnels, the Ghana Police Service and representatives from the Traditional Council with tags, no other person or group of people should be seen or found enforcing the abatement of noise in the Traditional Area.

"By this notice,we entreat all persons, towns and villages within the Anlo Traditional Area to cooperate and comply with the directive accordingly during the period," the press continued.

The Anlos celebrate Hogbetsotso festival in the first week of November every year. The festival has been halted since the covid-19 pandemic in the country but bounced back this year as preparations are underway for a successful celebration of Hogbetsotso festival 2022.