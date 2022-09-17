ModernGhana logo
17.09.2022 Headlines

September 21 declared public holiday for Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day

17.09.2022 LISTEN

Wednesday 21 September, 2022 has been declared a public holiday by the Ministry of the Interior to mark Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

An official statement issued in Accra said the day has been set aside to remember and honour Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president.

“The general public is hereby informed that Wednesday, September 21, which marks Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, is a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement signed by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, said.

Nkrumah was born on 21 September 1909 at Nkroful in the Western Region.

He attended Achimota School and also trained as a teacher. He moved to the United States in 1935 to pursue further studies, receiving a BA from Lincoln University in 1939.

He also received an STB (Bachelor's degree in sacred theology) in 1942, a Master of Science in education from the University of Pennsylvania in 1942 and a Master of Arts in philosophy the following year.

