V/R: NDPC hold stakeholders meeting on sustainable development plans

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has held a two day workshop at Ho, the Volta regional capital on Ghana's Voluntary National Review 2022 on Sustainable Development Goals on Thursday September 8, 2022.

The Planning Analyst Mr Charles Kofi Konglo also disclosed that Ghana made progress and achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) despite the Covid 19 pandemic.

He said Ghana was able to bridge the gender parity at kindergarten, primary as well as Junior high levels and further made strides in formal and informal education.

He also stated that the engagement was necessary since it forms part of moves the government is putting across to enhance citizens' inclusiveness regardless of physical appearance, educational level, gender among others.

Mr Charles Kofi Konglo added that they educated those at the local level about the importance of SDGs and efforts to attain them.

"We had a great improvement in the outcome of women's participation in Parliament, tackling maternal mortality, children with obesity and also a greater achievement in accessing improved electricity and drinking water.

"The government is doing everything beyond its powers regardless of any difficulties and challenges in to achieve Sustainable Development Goals with the focus on all," he stated.

He added that government's initiatives which include Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development, Review of Person with Disability Act,2006(Act 715), Inclusive and Special Education among others are pushing the nation forward.

Mrs Winifred Asare, a member of the Implementation Coordination Committee in her address stated that the government is ensuring the implementation of SDG in all areas which require all to partake in the process for the targeted goal to be achieved.

She urged all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies within the region to help ensure citizens' participation in the Sustainable Development Goals.