V/R: Arrest, prosecute persons who destroy our environment — Dr Archibald to REGSEC

Dr Yao Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister has charged the security council in the region to arrest and prosecute anyone who destroys the environment.

He said this in a meeting at Ho where the regional security council (REGSEC) formed a special task force charged with the mandate to deal with activities that affect the environment in the region.

Dr Letsah, charged the team to help fight illegal sand winning, deforestation and diversion of pre-mix fuel among others, irrespective of whoever is involved.

"Arrest and prosecute anyone found guilty of causing damages to our natural resources," he said.

Dr Archibald said, when the environment is well protected, human existence will not be threatened by natural disasters.

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources earlier charged the sixteen regional ministers and Municipal Chief Executives (MDCEs) to take environmental issues seriously.

In a related development, the chairman of the REGSEC task force whose name has been withheld for security reasons led to some arrests in the North Tongu district of the Volta region where some people were seen engaging in illegal sand winning and destruction of the forest.

The task force also arrested two persons in the night at Keta who were also alleged to be engaging in illegal sand winning at the beach — an activity contributing to the perennial tidal waves that often occur in the area.

It was also disclosed that two others were also arrested for allegedly diverting pre-mix fuel meant for fisherfolks in Keta and Ketu South municipalities.

Information gathered by ModernGhana news indicates that those arrested have been handed over to the Volta regional police command for further investigation and prosecution.