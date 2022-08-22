Most Reverend Yitiereh installed Bishop of Yendi Diocese

The Most Reverend Matthew Yitiereh, has been installed as Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Yendi to govern the Diocese and sanctify the people of God in the area.

His episcopal ordination and installation was held at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral at Yendi on Saturday where he was taken through the Rite of Ordination in line with the rules of the Catholic Church, and was invested with ring, miter, and pastoral staff before being invited to occupy the chair.

The Rite of Ordination was led by His Eminence Peter Cardinal Appiah Turkson, Chancellor of Pontifical Academies for Sciences and for Social Sciences at the Vatican, as the Principal Consecrator, and assisted by Most Rev Henryk Mieczyslaw Jagodzinski, the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, and Most Reverend Philip Naameh, Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale, who were later joined by Richard– Cardinal Kuuia Baawobr, Cardinal-Elect, and Bishop of Wa to finally install the new Bishop to lead the Yendi Diocese.

The event was witnessed by people from all walks of life including ArchBishops, Bishops, Priests, a government delegation, traditional authorities led by a representative of Ya-Na Abukari (II), the Muslim community and Catholic faithful across the country and beyond.

Most Reverend Yitiereh, succeeded Most Reverend Vincent Sowah Boi-Nai, Bishop-Emeritus, who became the first Bishop of the Yendi Diocese on July 10, 1999, after it (Yendi Diocese) was created on March 16, 1999.

Most Reverend Yitiereh, born on January 01, 1961, at Nandom Pina in the Upper West region, was the Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Tamale and His Holiness Pope Francis appointed him Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Yendi, which was officially announced on June 03, 2022, at the Vatican (Rome).

Most Reverend Yitiereh, in a message after his ordination and installation, said “I have confidence in God, who has never failed me in my previous assignments, that He will guide me to stand up to the task.

“I am equally gratified of the fact that I have other Archbishops, Bishops, Priests, religious men and women, friends and well-wishers in the Tamale Province and beyond to help me in carrying out this responsibility.”

He called for dedication to build the Diocese, saying “I am absolutely convinced of the qualities of the clergy, the religious men, and women as well as the laity of our Diocese. Let us harness our gifts, our talents and professionalism and use them positively in building our Diocese and moving it forward from where it is today.”

He emphasized that “The pioneering Missionaries had a team spirit, a spirit of unity and trust that promoted the evangelisation process. Dear co-workers, let us learn from them and work together, pray together and have faith and trust in one another.

“It is my hope and prayer that together we will tear down any existing barriers that separate those of different race, colour, tribe and even religion”.

Most Reverend Yitiereh referred to the scriptures saying “Here St. Paul admonishes us all in these words: “You who use to be far away have been brought near by the death of Christ; Christ Himself has brought us peace by making the Jews and Gentiles one people. With His own body He broke down the wall that separated them and kept them enemies” (Ep.2:13-20).”

He added that “Therefore, where there has been mistrust, let us build unity with respect for diversity. This will help us stand together against poverty, ignorance, and injustice. These are the obstacles to the evangelisation process and nation building. They are the main causes of our conflicts in the world.”

Most Reverend Naameh, in a homily, encouraged the clergy and all religious men and women within the Diocese to support the new Bishop as he began his duties.

He also encouraged the new Bishop to be like the good shepherd, who knew his sheep and would always look for it to build God's Kingdom.

Most Reverend Jagodzinski, in a congratulatory message, wished the new Bishop God's guidance, protection and blesses in his new role.

The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC), in a congratulatory message, said even though the new role as Bishop came with its own challenges, “We, however, have no doubt in your ability to carry out your ministry of governing and sanctifying the people of God entrusted to your care.”

The GCBC's message encouraged “The Clergy, Religious and all the faithful of the Diocese to give you the necessary support to build God's Kingdom here on earth.”

Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Minister for Defence, who led the government's delegation to the event, lauded the contribution of the Catholic Church to the development of the country.

He gave assurance that Government would continue to engage the church on sensitive matters especially on security issues to better appreciate each other for the development of the country.

He wished the new Bishop well in his new tasks.

