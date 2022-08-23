Develop the spirit of communal labour — Togbi Adrakpanya VI urge youths

The youths of Afife in the Ketu North municipality of the Volta region have been encouraged to develop the spirit of communal labour to help develop their community.

Togbi Adragbanya VI, the Paramount Chief of Afife traditional area in interaction with ModernGhana news said the future is the youth and the earlier they are encouraged to help their own community, the better.

He said this at Afife RC basic school park on Saturday, August 20 during a donation program organized by Canada Grace Mission to support the community.

Mr and Mrs Patrick Francis, leader and the co-founders of the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Canada Grace Mission supported Afife Evangelical Presbyterian Basic School, Roman Catholic Basic School, Dziehe Junior High School, Nyiehe Junior High School and Afife Senior High Technical School with items such as novels, exercise books, boxes of pen, pencil and erasers, school bags among others.

The Jamaican-born Canadian leaders of the NGO also donated walkers, trekking poles, diapers, tourniquets, dressing tray, and drugs among others to the Afife Health Centre to speed up their activities amidst several challenges they faced.

The Police Service in the area were also presented with a modern notepad to help keep records of statements and other vital information.

According to Mrs Patrick Francis, the donation is to help curb the problems faced by the institutions.

She said more will be provided since they identified the institutions in the area lack a lot of items to help perform activities with ease. "We got to know this place through Madam Hajia Mercy Musah and we are very much grateful to her."

Madam Hajia Musah in her turn expressed excitement over the support by the Canada Grace Mission and urged the institutions to make good use of the various item for their own benefit.

Mr John Dodoe, the Assemblymember of the area thanked the Canada Grace Mission for the kind gesture and promised the items will be used wisely.

The ceremony was graced by many amidst drumming and dancing by the Nyalenugor drummer group.

Present at the ceremony were Togbi Alakpo Gatsu lV, Awadada of Afife traditional area, Mama Egbey ll, Togbi Doe Ashiagbor among other chiefs together with students, teachers, heads of institutions and others.