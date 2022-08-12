Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation donates science textbooks to 24 deprived schools

In its quest to improve the quality of education, The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation has donated Prof. Quarm’s Science Textbooks and Workbooks to 24 deprived schools in the Akrofuom District of the Ashanti region.

The Foundation in consultation with the Ashanti Regional Directorate of Ghana Education Service (GES) selected the 24 deprived schools in the district to benefit from a donation of these NaCCA-approved science textbooks and workbooks.

The beneficiary circuits include Akrofuom, Ampunyase, Adamso, Mensonso and Grumesa.

Kwabena Owusu Ababio, who is the stakeholder relation and capacity building manager at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation called on benevolent individuals and institutions to collaborate with the Foundation to reach out to more deprived schools.

Speaking to this reporter, Mr Kwabena Owusu Ababio said a total of 5,760 books from Primary 1 to 6 were presented to the beneficiary schools in five circuits of the district.

This kind gesture exhibited by the King’s Foundation, according to Mr Ababio, is the first phase of a series of science textbooks and workbooks to be presented to selected deprived schools in the Ashanti region in fulfillment of promoting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) interest at the basic level of education in Ghana.

Head of Inspectorate at the Akrofuom District Education Directorate, Mr Daniel Kwaku Gyasi who received the books on behalf of the schools commended the foundation for the kind gesture.

He said the books were going to aid the smooth delivery of teaching and learning in the district.

He however appealed to other stakeholders to support the district with more text books for the deprived schools.

Prof. Albert Quarm of Prof Quarm Publications gave 12,000 Basic School Science Textbooks and Workbooks valued at GHC 400,000 to the Foundation as his Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The books will be distributed to 24 schools in the district from primary 1 to 6 pupils to enhance teaching and learning. This donation is aimed at promoting science education at the basic levels.