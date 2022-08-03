The name of failed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is scaring away investors – NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has intensified calls for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to NDC, the Minister has failed and should no longer be allowed to head the Finance Ministry.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi claimed that the name of the Minister now even scares investors away due to his bad track record.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the last two puzzles for this government to resolve if it is serious about bringing our economic back on track and restoring investor confidence is to get rid of the two villains who have been at the centre of recking this havoc on our economy. First on this list is without doubt the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta who has proven to be an unmitigated disaster when it comes to economic management.

“President Akufo-Addo’s cousin has run down our economy through excessive borrowings that his personal company Databank profits from. Today, his name scares away investors and evokes a feeling of insecurity for every Ghanaian. Ken Ofori-Atta has become like stale water in a bottle and the earlier President Akufo-Addo fire his underperforming cousin, the better for the economy and all of us,” Sammy Gyamfi told the media.

He insisted that for Ghana to secure a good deal from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the best bet is to fire Ken Ofori-Atta as proposed by former President, John Dramani Mahama.

“As the venerable former President Mahama recently said, regardless of our running to the IMF, the only way to begin the process of rebuilding, if we are to get any good deal from the IMF is to sack Ken Ofori-Atta immediately and appoint a fresh, able hand in his stead to lead the IMF negotiations,” Sammy Gyamfi added.

Among other demands tabled at the NDC’s press conference today, the party says it wants President Akufo-Addo to relieve Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of his post.