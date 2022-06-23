TVET Service orients new recruits

The Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service has held a two-day orientation for its newly recruited staff.

The exercise took place at the Headquarters in East Legon, Accra.

The 170 instructional and non-instructional recruits were taken through thought-provoking sessions on the TVET Service Regulatory Framework, Soft Skills and Protocol, Attitudinal Change, A Leader Without Title, Quality Assurance, Human Resource Issues, and Roles and Responsibilities that are expected of Staff to improve the image of TVET delivery in Ghana.

In her opening remarks, the Director General of Ghana TVET Service, Mrs. Mawusi Nudekor Awity tasked the new recruits to exhibit a high level of etiquette at the workplace and among stakeholders.

‘‘Never adopt a casual attitude towards work, know how to speak; relate to your peers and superiors, employ telephone manners, be friendly with each other and be ambassadors of TVET Service worthy of emulation’’, she admonished the staff.

In that vein, the Director General indicated that His Excellency the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is keen on making the TVET the engine of growth in Ghana’s socio-economic development.

By this, she tasked the staff to have the vision of His Excellency the President in mind, as they begin work at their various institutions and departments.

ABOUT THE GHANA TVET SERVICE

The Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service was established by the Pre-Tertiary Education ACT 2020, ACT 1049, as a corporate body to manage, oversee, and implement approved national policies and programmes relating to Pre-Tertiary Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL

On his part, Mr. David Prah, Deputy Director General took the participants through the formation of the service, object, functions, progress made so far and the way forward.

He indicated that the Service was formed in order to align the various Agencies and Departments that were under 9 Ministries which were providing Technical and Vocational Education and Training under one umbrella, ‘‘now the Ghana TVET Service under the Ministry of Education’’.

In that sense, ‘‘Government, the Ministry, and Management would provide all the necessary resources needed for the smooth operation of the TVET Service and that we expect you our staff to give off your best’’, the Deputy Director General stated.

HUMAN RESOURCE CONSULTANT

Mr. Frank Addo, a Human Resource Consultant in a session on 'Attitudinal Change', tasked participants to renew their minds at the workplace for maximum results.

SOURCE: Corporate Affairs and Communications Unit