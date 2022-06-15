N/E/R: Rainstorm rips off roof of classrooms at Walewale Tech SHS

The Walewale Technical Senior High School in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region has suspended teaching and learning activities due to a violent rainstorm which hit the area.

The rainstorm which hit the area on Tuesday, 14 June 2022, affected property including that of the school.

The rainstorm ripped off the roof of some classrooms in the school, totally.

The roof of a dormitory block and the dining hall were also totally ripped by the rainstorm.

This has led to the disruption of teaching and learning in the school.

Source: classfmonline.com