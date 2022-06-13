Come clear on funding for National Cathedral, be transparent and forthright to the taxpayer – Ablakwa to gov’t

13.06.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has urged the government to come clean and let the citizenry know if the National Cathedral project is now a public project.

President Akufo-Addo in a pledge to God before becoming President in 2016 said he will build a cathedral in his honour.

In the last few weeks, information put out by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed that on the blindside of Parliament, the President is making unlawful releases of funds from the Finance Ministry for the project.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show on Monday, June 13, 2022, the North Tongu MP stressed that the Minority Caucus is unhappy with the actions of the government.

He said if things have changed and the government has decided to fund the National Cathedral with public funds, then he should come clean and report to parliament for the right things to be done.

“Yes I may leading it but it doesn’t mean it is my personal crusade. Our position as a caucus is that we operate under a constitution. All of us are under the laws of Ghana.

“Government must come clear and must be forthright and transparent. If it is the case that Ghana needs a cathedral and that the Ghanaian taxpayer should fund it, then the government should tell us,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said.

Insisting that the government has been taking money from the consolidated fund for the project, the MP stressed that it is an illegality that must stop.

The National Cathedral project according to Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to cost $350,000 equivalent to GHS2.8 million.