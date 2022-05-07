Education provides a foundation for development – Chief Dabre III

The President of the Greater Accra Council of Bissa Chiefs Chief Mohammed Ali Dabre III has urged Ghanaians, especially Muslims to take advantage of the government’s free Senior High School policy to enroll their wards in schools to create a better future.

“Education provides a foundation for development, the groundwork on which much of our economic and social well-being is built. It is the key to increasing economic efficiency and social consistency.

“By increasing the value and efficiency of their labor, it helps to raise the poor from poverty,” Chief Dabre stated at Nima during a courtesy on him at his Palace (Faada) by the chiefs and people from Klagon and Tema to pay homage “Barka Da Sallah” monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

He also called on Ghanaian Muslims to support the needy and underprivileged not only during the Eid celebrations by giving out Zakat to the poor.

He encouraged Muslims to be guided by the selfless lifestyle of Prophet Mohammed, which was demonstrated during the month of Ramadan.

Chief Dabre advised family heads particularly men to be patient with their families, especially their wives and children.

This is because women and children form the backbone of every family, thereby making it almost impossible for families to survive and succeed without taking good care of offspring.

“Families need support, I Pray to Allah to strengthen families economically, to be able to cater for themselves and toward the education of their children,” Chief Dabre said.

Touching on education, Chief Dabre who is a retired educationist said Muslims all over the world went into the traditional month of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, the ninth month on the Islamic calendar in the entire month of April on the Gregorian calendar.

“The holy month of Ramadan, the month of fasting came to an end on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Eid-ul-Saeed and Eid-ul-Mubarak. We must continue with the disciplines we developed during the fasting period,” Chief Dabre stated.