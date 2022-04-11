ModernGhana logo
UG faces disconnection from power grid over GH¢33M debt it owes ECG

The University of Ghana, risks being disconnected from the national power grid if it fails to pay a GH¢33 million debt it owes the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) within the next 72 hours.

A disconnection notice has been served on the university, and any further delay will leave the power distributor with no option than to plunge the university into darkness.

The debt which is classified into two with different metering numbers indicates that, the university owes GH¢10, 926,147.53 and GH¢22, 102,459.04 on both metres.

Citi News sources indicate that, as of January 2021, the University of Ghana made a total bill payment of about GH¢10.5 million.

ECG has aggressively declared war on heavily non-compliant debtors who have over the period used power without recourse to accumulated debts.

In a bid to recover part of its liabilities, ECG has listed some 29 institutions (both private and public) for disconnection after a three-day working ultimatum.

University of Professional Studies, Accra suffered a similar fate last week when power was cut to its administration block and auditorium over a GH1.6 million debt.

ECG has cautioned its clients to redeem their indebtedness in order to avoid any embarrassment.

—citinewsroom

