GIZ to support Ghana manufacture vaccines locally

The German Cooperation (GIZ) has expressed its readiness to support Ghana government in the manufacturing of vaccines beginning 2024.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the State of the Nation Address on March 30, announced that a strategy has been developed by the Vaccine Manufacturing Committee to begin the first phase of domestic and commercial production of vaccines.

The said implementation of the strategy would result in the establishment of a National vaccine Institute in Ghana.

Speaking at a program to commemorate 2022 World Health Day under the theme “Two years of Covid-19 management in Ghana: lessons and interventions towards a better Ghana”, the development cluster Coordinator of GIZ Ghana, Gerald Guskowski said the German Government will continue to support the Government of Ghana in all endeavour.

“As a provider of international cooperation services, GIZ on behalf of the Ghana Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development has taken the lead role to support vaccine manufacturing in Ghana; through our cooperation with Government of Ghana and the Presidential Vaccine Manufacturing Committee, we are glad to be supporting Ghana's 10-year development roadmap intended to transform the country into a Pan-African Vaccine Manufacturing hub. We are happy to be partnering with other development sector partners such as the European Union as well as private sector partners so that Ghana can start vaccine production in 2024,” he said.

The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Nsiah Asare says Government will not hesitate to close the country's land borders if the data suggest that more Covid-19 cases are being recorded through the borders.

Government on March 27 announced the reopening of the country's land and sea borders as part of measures to ease its restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

The land borders had been closed for 2 years since Ghana recorded Covid-19 cases. Addressing participants, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare says government is monitoring closely the Covid cases

“The situation is a bit calm not only in Ghana but across the sub-region that's the reason for opening the borders for the past few days. We are watching, in case something happens we will not feel shy to go back to the restrictions,” he noted.

