Ghana's dancing pallbearers to donate $250k out of $1m Coffin Dance meme sale to Ukraine

Ghana's Dancing Pallbearers have pledged to donate $250,000 of the proceeds from the Coffin Dance meme recently auctioned to war-torn Ukraine.

On Saturday, April 9, 3F Music came out on top in the bidding round, purchasing the 10-second meme for $1,046,079.54 (327.00ETH) in one of the historic Non-Fungible Token (NFT) auctions.

This was after the video meme was minted by the dancing pallbearers team on April 7.

According to the leader of the pallbearers, Benjamin Aidoo, the money will be donated to Ukrainian charities to help mitigate the hardship brought about by the ongoing war with Russia.

Taking to social media, Benjamin Aidoo also congratulated the Dubai-based music production company on winning the bid.

The Foundation, Come Back Alive, is said to receive the donation from the Ghanaian group.

Also, in a tweet, the Foundation pledged to make judicious use of the financial support coming its way.

In 2020, the group of young men managed to turn funerals into rather hearty transitions.

Videos went viral depicting the men demonstrating their casket-carrying skills by orchestrating a choreographed routine, lifting and lowering the casket, and even sitting on the floor if need be.

---DGN online