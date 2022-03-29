C/R: Pastor caught naked and ready to sodomise man at Gomoa

The head pastor of Muzama International Church, Gomoa Amoanda branch in the Central Region, Pastor Isaac Arthur is currently in the custody of the Police after the youth of the area arrested him.

According to reports gathered, the clergyman was arrested by the youth pants down and ready to sodomise a 25-year-old man in his house.

Per information from sources the pastor met the man and proposed love to him. Shocked by the act from the pastor, the man decided to lead him on in order to expose him.

The first time the pastor asked for sex from the young man, he proposed that they do it in an uncompleted building.

The 25-year-old rejected and proposed that they do it in the house of the pastor on Monday instead.

After that conversation, the victim informed his friends and planned to stage an ambush to catch the pastor in the act.

Yesterday, the pastor invited the victim and after entering his room, immediately removed his clothes in readiness to commit the abominable act.

According to the victim, he coughed to signal his friends to badge into the room when the pastor was heated and on the verge of sodomising him.

The pastor, Isaac Arthur was arrested naked by the youth and marched through the streets to Gomoa Dominase District Police Command.