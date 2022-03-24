GIMPA confers honorary degrees on Prof Stephen Adei, others

The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has conferred honorary Doctorate degrees on four distinguished Ghanaian personalities who have contributed to the country's development.

They are Professor Stephen Adei, former Rector of GIMPA, Mr Ernest Bediako Sampong, Founder of Ernest Chemists Limited, Dr Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah, a Statesman in Residence at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Massachusetts, USA and Mrs Grace Amey-Obeng, Medical Aesthetician and Founder of FC Beauty Group Limited.

Prof Adei's citation read “your leadership impacted and produced great societal benefits. Between 2000 and 2008, you transformed GIMPA from an ordinary institution to a world-class and the University of choice in Ghana.”

“By virtue of the authority vested in me, Mr Kofi Darko Asante, the Chairman, Governing Council of GIMPA by the Act 676 (2004), I am pleased to confer on you, honoris causa, the degree of Doctor of Letters, with all the rights, responsibilities, and privileges appertaining thereto, here and elsewhere.”

Mr Sampong's citation read “a distinguished GIMPA Alumnus, a productive entrepreneur with international repute who has made enormous contributions to humanity in Pharmaceutics.”

“By the virtue of the authority vested in me, Mr Kofi Darko Asante, the Chairman, Governing Council of GIMPA by the Act 676 (2004), I am pleased to confer on you, honoris causa, the degree of Doctor of Humane Letters, with all the rights, responsibilities, and privileges appertaining thereto, here and elsewhere.”

Dr Adjei-Barwuah's citation read “An accomplished Diplomat and a one-time Ambassador to one of the world's most powerful nations, your diplomatic acumen is marched in full measure by your civic sensibility.”

“By the virtue of the authority vested in me, Mr Kofi Darko Asante, the Chairman, Governing Council of GIMPA by the Act 676 (2004), I am pleased to confer on you, honoris causa, the degree of Doctor of Law, with all the rights, responsibilities, and privileges appertaining thereto, here and elsewhere.”

Mrs Amey-Obeng's citation reads “Yours is a life of business achievement, philanthropic achievement, and commitment to the improvement of the human conditions, especially the girl child.”

“By the virtue of the authority vested in me, Mr Kofi Darko Asante, the Chairman, Governing Council of GIMPA by the Act 676 (2004), I am pleased to confer on you, honoris causa, the degree of Doctor of Humane Letters, with all the rights, responsibilities, and privileges appertaining thereto, here, and elsewhere.”

Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, King of Akwamu Traditional Area, Guest of Honour at the special congregation, commended GIMPA for contributing to world-class excellence in training, consultancy and research in leadership, management, and administration.

Odeneho Akoto III commended the Honorands for their selfless commitment and dedication in their respective fields of disciplines for nation-building and urged others to emulate their gestures for the holistic growth of the country.

He suggested to GIMPA to institute annual awards of excellence for Ghanaians who have immensely contributed their quota to national development.

The Chairman Governing Council of GIMPA said it was worthwhile to celebrate the illustrious personalities to appreciate their unflinching support to the country's growth.

Mrs Amey-Obeng, on behalf of the Honorands, commended GIMPA for the honour done them and pledged to continue to work hard to create more job opportunities for the teeming youth for sustained socio-economic development.

GNA