The carnage on our roads must stop — Leadership urged to take action

Mr. Yahaya Alhassan addressing the press in Accra

The CEO of “Humanity Magazine”, Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, is calling on Members of Parliament, religious leaders, and civil society organizations to do more to end rampant road accidents in the country.

Speaking at a presser in Accra, Mr. Alhassan revealed that the country recorded over 24,000 deadly road accidents between January 2020 to December 2021. “This is a clear indication that there is bloodshed on our roads,” he opined.

In what he described as scary statistics that include women, nursing mothers, and traders losing their lives, he disclosed that over 7,000 people were killed in road accidents over a two-year period that spans between 2019 to 2021,

“We are calling on the government to put more efforts and resources in regulating transporters, particular VIP buses, which have undoubtedly recorded many accidents in Ghana,” he said.

Mr. Alhassan, who is also the national chairman for the Coalition of Zongo National Political Groupings, wondered why the clergy, MPs, and civil society organizations are silent in the face of continuous killing of Ghanaians in road accidents. He appealed to Parliament to initiate a bill that would reduce road accidents in Ghana.

“Unfortunately, in Ghana, people ignore the very pressing issue that affects the vulnerable as the big voices are silent over the frequent accidents and this is clearly leading our country towards doom,” he remarked.

He appealed to the Ministry of Transport, the Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU) of the Ghana Police Service, Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA), and private institutions to team up and work with civil society groups to end carnage on the roads.