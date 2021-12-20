Dome Kwabenya MP cuts sod for the construction of a court complex

Hon. Lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo

The Member of Parliament for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Hon. Lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo (Mrs.) has cut sod for the construction of an ultra-modern High Court Complex in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency.

The project is in line with an initiative announced by President Akufo-Addo to enhance the justice delivery system in the country.

By that announcement, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government, through the Ministry of Local Government and the District Assembly Common Fund, was to ensure the construction of 90 courts with accompanying accommodation for judges across the country.

The third term Member of Parliament and a lawyer of 18 years standing reiterated that the initiative will help address the challenge of inadequate infrastructure in the judiciary

She said the initiative was a clear indication by government to create an enabling environment for the progress of rule of law by providing the necessary atmosphere for the judiciary to work in peace.

"Today, we the people of Dome Kwabenya are witnessing the fruit of this initiative by the President, with the commencement of the construction of this Ultra-modern court complex."

She quoted Articles 125(1), 139(3), 140(1)&(2) of the 1992 Constitution to buttress her point that since justice emanates from the people, Dome -Kwabenya being the most populous constituency deserves a court complex like this.

"A befitting modern Court complex in the constituency will improve the justice delivery system and provide more comfortable premises for lawyers and judges to adjudicate cases."

She said the project would also include a three-bedroom house with an office and a one-bedroom out-house to accommodate the judge.

She hoped that the new court complex will vastly improve the judicial sector of the Dome Kwabenya constituency.

Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo who doubles as Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection urged the contractor to expedite work on the project for the constituents to quickly make use of the facility.