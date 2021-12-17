ModernGhana logo
Yawmosi and Amanpensa residents compete with animals for drinking water

By John Antwi Boasiako
Yawmosi and Amanpensa are predominantly a farming community of about 4km from Kyekyerewere in the Afigya Kwabre-North District of the Ashanti region.

The river which servers the residents for over decades now is shared by both humans and animals, particularly cows.

The bushy road leading to the water body and the footprints of cows left on the river bank tells the woes of users of the water.

Residents told this reporter when visited the community that the situation is affecting their health but they do not have any option.

They appealed to the District Assembly, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area and NGOs to come to their aid.

"When the water dries up in the dry season they have to walk for some miles to buy water at Kyekyerewere for domestic use. Some people have been admitted to the hospital because of the untreated river water they are drinking," some residents told this reporter.

