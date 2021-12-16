Terrorism threats: Ghana Armed Forces review operations

16.12.2021 LISTEN

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says it has revised its operations amid threats of terrorism and other transnational crimes.

According to the army, the sophisticated nature of threats demands strategic planning and execution to deal with them.

The General Officer Commanding Southern of the Ghana Army, Brigadier Michael Amoah-Ayisi made the remarks at the commissioning of a 124-bed transit quarters at the unit.

“Our rapid deployment force is being upgraded into a full company strength with a good armour which will be on standby for emergency deployments. This has become necessary in view of the growing threats of terrorism and other security challenges in the country.”

Adequate measures have been put in place to deal with possible terror attacks in Ghana, according to Ghana's National Security Advisor, Brig-General (Rtd.) Emmanuel Okyere.

Brig-General (Rtd) Emmanuel Okyere maintains that recent terrorist attacks in neighbouring West African countries have prompted the government to put measures in place.

The National Security Advisor has vowed that his outfit will clamp down on all forms of criminal activities in the five regions of the north, following growing concerns of insecurity within some mining communities in the northern part of the country.

---citinewsroom