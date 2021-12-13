Private universities have a role in reducing graduate unemployment – Regent University

President of Regent University College of Science and Technology (RUCST) Prof. Ernest Ofori Asamoah has said, private universities have a crucial role to play in the unemployment situation facing Ghana.

According to him, there is the need for coordinated policies and efforts to sustainably solve the graduate unemployment menace.

He said this during the 15th graduation ceremony of the African University College of Science and Technology, under the theme: “Mindset in an Emerging Economy, the role of Private Universities.”

According to Prof E. Ofori Asamoah, approximately 8,108 out of 81,081 2021/2022 national service personnel deployed will be employed after their national service and may take up to 10 years (up to 2032) for the remaining 72,973 to be employed permanently.

He noted that this is premised on research conducted by the Institute of Statistics, Social and Economic Research’s (ISSER).

According to him, the report indicates that only 10 per cent of graduates in Ghana find work immediately after their mandatory national service and it takes the remainder about 10 years to secure permanent employment.

He stressed that bridging the gap of unemployment is possible through; entrepreneurial mindset and attitudinal change, curriculum tailored to meet industry needs, innovative financing and academic research driven by Industry and societal needs and private universities can focus on.

Prof E. Ofori Asamoah added his outfit intends to achieve that through Research, Innovation and Development and International Partnerships and Collaborations.

He added that, as part of the numerous local and international approaches to bridge the gap between industry and academia, it recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI).

“The MOU would help promote research and innovation, industry-academia collaboration, training, and development. It would also help promote and strengthen the commercial and industrial interests in the country as well as prepare young graduates from the university to meet the needs and requirements of the job market.”

The president emphasised that the MoU was also signed on the basis that the success of any economy rests on its entrepreneurs, enterprises, and creating an enabling environment.

Chancellor for the institution, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel K. Larbi, said, political leadership in African is pathologically self-seeking.

According to him, politicians do not seem to offer much hope for Ghanaians and the African continent.

He urged the graduands to demonstrate a new breed of leadership.

“You must develop a discomfort for the status quo. Cultivate hard-work, perseverance, courage and discipline; render good and selfless service to your community and your country, and to all those you come in contact with, and do need your help.”