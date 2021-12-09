SD Dombo University management warns of school closure due to workers strike

The management of the SD Dombo University has threatened to recommend the closure of the school if its workers continue their strike.

In a letter to the school’s council, the management said the “workers unions have made it impossible to conduct any academic exercise on campus.”

“The feeling on the ground is that the students have also become agitated, considering themselves as unfortunate victims of the illegal strike,” the letter added.

The school’s management also maintains that the strike, which began on December 6, is illegal.

If the school is closed down, it said, salaries of the workers may be forfeited for the period.

“The issue of the illegality of the strike may also have to be referred to the Labour Commission for a determination, among others, whether the striking workers ought to enjoy their salaries for the period of the illegal strike.”

The workers went on strike over payroll migration issues and delays in paying their salaries.

The workers are made up of members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA), Senior Staff Association Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), and the Teachers and Educational Workers' Union (TEWU).

To address these concerns, the school’s management said an overdraft facility would be disbursed to the workers for salaries amid efforts to resolve the grievances.

This disbursement will begin on December 9.

“Having regard to all the circumstances of the case, I hereby wish to request or appeal to the Workers' Unions to call off their strike forthwith without prejudice to continuing efforts to ensure the payment of their salaries at the very latest by Monday 13th December, 2021,” the letter said.

---citinewsroom