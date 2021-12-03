ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E-Levy: Group finalise talks with Police for ‘Yentumi Ahokyer3’ demo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines E-Levy: Group finalise talks with Police for ‘Yentumi Ahokyer3’ demo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Pressure group, Justice 4 Ghana on Thursday, December 2, 2021, held a meeting with the Greater Accra Regional Police Command to finalise arrangements for its demonstration against the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

In a press release after the meeting, the group has announced that the demonstration dubbed 'Yentumi Ahokyer3’ will be staged on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in the capital.

The demonstration will start at 07:00GMT at Obra Spot with the march scheduled to be taken through Adabraka, Accra Central, the High Court, National Theatre, and then eventually end at Parliament.

According to Justice 4 Ghana, the time to speak up against wickedness on the part of the government is now and members will not relent unless the E-Levy is withdrawn by parliament.

The December 8 demonstration will be joined by other groups including the Economic Fighters League (EFL), FixTheCountry Movement, the Church, Islamic Faith, among others.

Justice 4 Ghana in a statement signed by convener Bernard Mornah is calling on all Ghanaians to partake in the demonstration.

Below is a statement issued by the group after the meeting with the police today:

1222021115127-rvmypdb553-003fca07-f2c1-4fde-b923-9ad4660f7bb1

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
2022 budget: Work together just as you do when it comes to ex-gratia matters – SEND Ghana to MPs
03.12.2021 | Headlines
2021 Farmers Day: You're at the heart of the Ghanaian dream – Duffuor celebrate farmers, fisherfolk
03.12.2021 | Headlines
All set for 37th National Farmers' Day today in Cape Coast
03.12.2021 | Headlines
'Captain Smart arrest is intolerance, he did no wrong' – Media General fights IGP; slams 'trend' of media arrests
03.12.2021 | Headlines
Captain Smart’s comments don't threaten Ghana’s ‘peace, security’ – Media General
03.12.2021 | Headlines
Media General questions basis for Captain Smart’s arrest after release
03.12.2021 | Headlines
1% e-levy acceptable – Haruna Iddrisu
02.12.2021 | Headlines
Presidential trips: Akufo-Addo should be listening to concerns raised – NPP's Ayikoi Otoo
02.12.2021 | Headlines
Captain Smart arrested for inciting 'Rwanda' [audio]
02.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line