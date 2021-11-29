Gushegu Demonstration JSS pupils sit on bare floor for exams over lack of furniture

Pupils of the Gushegu Demonstration Junior High School (JHS) in the Gushegu Municipality of the Northern region have been compelled to sit on the bare floor to write their end-of-semester examination due to the inadequate furniture in the school.

First and second-year pupils were seen sitting on the bare floor while others sat on plastic containers and others used motorbikes and chairs as tables to write their exams.

Some teachers who spoke to DGN Online on condition of anonymity said the school has been struggling with furniture deficit for some time now which is affecting teaching and learning in the school.

A cross-section of pupils says they had no choice but to improvise to enable them to write their exams because the population of the school outnumbered the furniture in the school.

They were however worried that the situation could affect their performance in the examination noting that they feel pains sitting on the bare floor, motorbikes, and plastic containers to write.

They appealed to the municipal assembly, the Member of Parliament for Gushegu, Lawyer Hassan Tampuli, NGOs, Philanthropists, and institutions to come to their aid and provide them with furniture to enhance teaching and learning in the school.

The Demonstration Junior High School has adjudged champions of the inter-school municipal Quiz competition in the Gushegu municipality.

When DGN Online contacted the Member of Parliament for Gushegu, Lawyer Hassan Tampuli, he assured that the situation will be addressed to enhance teaching and learning in the school.

“I will tackle it before the next academic year God willing. I have even asked the MCE to get to the school and assess the situation and send me a report.”

According to him, education is one of his utmost priorities as an MP for Gushegu adding that he has distributed 1,400 dual desks to various schools in the Municipality under the auspices of the GES Municipal Director for Gushegu.

The Sustainable Development Goal 4 which Ghana is signed onto calls for ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all but the lack of access to furniture at Gushegu Demonstration Junior High School could deny the pupils the opportunity to good quality education.

