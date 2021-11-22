ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

S.D. Dombo University workers halt strike

Social News S.D. Dombo University workers halt strike
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The strike workers of S.D. Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies have suspended their industrial action following a meeting with the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission last week.

The workers on Tuesday, November 16, declared an indefinite strike over what they said was the government's failure to honour a memorandum of understanding signed in August this year.

A meeting was subsequently scheduled between the leadership of the workers and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission to address issues concerning their salaries and conditions of service.

In an interview with Citi News, the President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana at the S. D. Dombo University, Dr. Joseph Wilifan, said their concerns have been addressed.

“They agreed that for the monthly salaries, they will make sure they are paid at the end of the month such that it doesn't delay like that of the November that delayed over two weeks which raised the concern.”

“There were also practical measures put in place and those were the issues that we discussed and members agreed that we should suspend the strike,” he added.

The unions previously complained that resolutions that led to the suspension of their previous strike in August were not honoured.

According to the unions, it was agreed that the Controller and Accountant General's Department was to follow all the conditions in an agreement signed with them under the order of the National Labour Commission before any steps to move workers to the new payroll system take place.

These conditions included the installation of an IPPD2 mechanised payroll system application software at the various campuses; the training of Finance directorates and personnel on the use of the IPPD2 system, and a three-month test run with existing payroll data to rectify all discrepancies.

---citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Cancellation of road tolls good but find jobs for hawkers - Hassan Ayariga to gov't
22.11.2021 | Social News
Youth of Yilo Krobo resist prepaid metres installation over wrong billing, others
22.11.2021 | Social News
Examine condition of vehicles before boarding — GPRTU advise travellers
22.11.2021 | Social News
2022 budget will exacerbate plight of the ordinary Ghanaian – Economic Fighters League
22.11.2021 | Social News
NPP has proven to be power corrupt – Lawyer
22.11.2021 | Social News
West Gonja: Damongo SHS holds float to announce 50th anniversary celebration
22.11.2021 | Social News
Road tolls: ‘The policy direction was to increase road tolls, why abolish it?’ — Tax Analyst quizzes
22.11.2021 | Social News
Issahaku is the next Abedi Pele, he deserves protection — Zito
22.11.2021 | Social News
Commercial drivers are major cause of road crashes in Central Region
22.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line