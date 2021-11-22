S.D. Dombo University workers halt strike

The strike workers of S.D. Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies have suspended their industrial action following a meeting with the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission last week.

The workers on Tuesday, November 16, declared an indefinite strike over what they said was the government's failure to honour a memorandum of understanding signed in August this year.

A meeting was subsequently scheduled between the leadership of the workers and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission to address issues concerning their salaries and conditions of service.

In an interview with Citi News, the President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana at the S. D. Dombo University, Dr. Joseph Wilifan, said their concerns have been addressed.

“They agreed that for the monthly salaries, they will make sure they are paid at the end of the month such that it doesn't delay like that of the November that delayed over two weeks which raised the concern.”

“There were also practical measures put in place and those were the issues that we discussed and members agreed that we should suspend the strike,” he added.

The unions previously complained that resolutions that led to the suspension of their previous strike in August were not honoured.

According to the unions, it was agreed that the Controller and Accountant General's Department was to follow all the conditions in an agreement signed with them under the order of the National Labour Commission before any steps to move workers to the new payroll system take place.

These conditions included the installation of an IPPD2 mechanised payroll system application software at the various campuses; the training of Finance directorates and personnel on the use of the IPPD2 system, and a three-month test run with existing payroll data to rectify all discrepancies.

