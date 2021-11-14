ModernGhana logo
Make TVET visible — Teachers told

By Nana Oye Gyimah
Teachers in the area of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) have been urged to promote, be proud of and make the subject area attractive for students to pursue.

Dr. Kow Eduam Ghartry, Head of Visual Arts Department at the Kwegyir Aggrey Secondary and Technical Senior High School (KASTSS) said teachers had the prime role of making the area visible such that students would willingly choose TVET without been forced into other fields.

“We have to get to a point, where students would be comfortable to project TVET, opt for TVET and be willing to study TVET because of how teachers make it appear,” he added.

He was speaking at a workshop designed to train TVET teachers in the Mfantsiman Municipality which was organised by the Boys and Girls Club of Ghana, Anomabo and sponsored by the Joseph Benjamin Bunyan Family.

The event which was attended by over 30 teachers was dubbed; "TVET in the times of COVID -19: Challenges and Opportunities."

Dr. Ghartry said it was a myth that the subject area was designed for academically poor students or simply people who had no interest in schooling

He said it was a very difficult area which requires learners to be active, proactive, logical thinkers , vibrant and most importantly organised.

He said teachers must work tirelessly and patriotically to diminish those ideologies through intensive education to highlight the various specializations of the learning discipline.

Dr. Isaac Owusu, the Regional Chairman for the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) said TVET could help reduce the unemployment rate in Ghana if it is taken seriously because it was the only area which gives pupils the first-hand working experiences.

He charged teachers to be dedicated, diligent and committed to every aspect of their work because TVET was a dynamic area and there was the need for practitioners to be versatile and ready to learn so as to be abreast with its changing contents.

At the end of the event, key players were given citations of honor and excellence as a symbol of appreciation to mark their selflessness and dedication.

