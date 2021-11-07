Ambassador Sylvia Annoh present credentials to Queen of Denmark

Former Head of Public Affairs Unit at the Electoral Commission (EC), Sylvia Naa Adaawa Annoh has presented her letters of credentials to Queen of Denmark, Queen Margrethe II.

She was accompanied by her husband and officials of the Ghana Mission.

The Ghanaian diplomat and public servant was appointed Ghana’s ambassador to Denmark in March 2021.

Prior to her appointment, she was the spokesperson for the Electoral Commission of Ghana having joined the EC from 1993.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Sylvia Annoh conveyed the greetings of the Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and briefly discussed bilateral relations and cooperation.

She appreciates Ghana’s relations with Denmark and assured that she would work to further enhance the ties for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

The Queen congratulated Mrs. Annoh on her appointment as Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark and expressed the hope that she would make an important contribution to the development of friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Mrs. Sylvia Annoh had her Mater’s degree in Leadership and Governance, and her Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

She holds a bachelor’s degree from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ). As part of her educational endeavors she had pursued various courses in the field of Gender, and Election Management.

Annoh who served as the spokesperson for the Electoral Commission before later became the head of public affairs for the commission, and served in that capacity until 2021 when she was appointed Ghana’s ambassador to Denmark.

In 1992, she served as the Public Relations Officer for the Consultative Assembly that was tasked to draft the 1992 Constitution.

Over the years, she has trained several media personnel on accurate election and media reportage.

She serves as a commission member of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

Annoh is married with three children.

