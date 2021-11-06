ModernGhana logo
06.11.2021 Social News

E/R: Residents of Suhum Kwahyia want poor road fixed

By Amoah-Asare Isaac || Contributor
Residents of Kwahyia in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern region are pressing on the Akufo-Addo led government to complete the Amanhyia-Kwahyia road as a matter of urgency.

According to the Tufuhene, Nana Akonor Lamptey I, the bad state of the road is affecting the people in the area economically and therefore needs immediate attention.

Speaking to the media at his coronation last week, Nana Lamptey I indicated that, the current condition of the road makes it difficult for farmers to transport their farm produce to market centres to sell as most drivers are not willing to ply the road.

"Most of us here are farmers, we grow in large quantities plantain, corn, cassava and the rest but we find it difficult to transport them to market centres because most drivers are unwilling to come here. Our produce are either sold cheaply or left to rot in our farms.

"I am however, appealing to President Akufo-Addo to complete the road project which has already seen some development to alleviate the people from the challenges they go through," Nana Akonor Lamptey I stressed.

On the issue of LGBTQ+, the traditional leader advised Ghanaians to desist from such immoral acts since it is against the principles of God.

