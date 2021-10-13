Bolga: Isaac Adongo puts smiles on the faces of vulnerable family as he celebrates his birthday

Bolgatanga Central Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Isaac Adongo has visited a vulnerable widow and her two physically challenged daughters in Atulbabisi community of his constituency with foodstuffs and a cash amount of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis.

Speaking during the short donation exercise, Mr. Adongo noted this reporter drew his attention to the family's predicament and suffering whiles he was far away in Accra.

Hon. Isaac Adongo, Felix, Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stepehn and the Atulbabisi Assembly man Tahiru together with the two physically challenged

However, as part of his birthday anniversary on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, Mr. Adongo said, with all God’s marvellous work upon his life, he is convinced that there is no other way to thank and appreciate God for his kindness towards him than supporting the vulnerable.

Mr. Adongo who appeared very emotional when he met with the vulnerable family, described the scene as a ‘difficult moment’. He appreciated the widow for the love and care she has shown towards her two physically challenged children despite their conditions, as he prayed for God’s blessings and encouragement for her sacrifice.

The Assemblyman handing over the Ghc 2,000.00 to their widow mother on behalf of Hon. Adongo

“We all know that this is a very difficult moment, we all could be in this situation but when God has blessed us and we can walk and fight and fend for ourselves, we must always remember that not everybody is fortunate. And these kids, is not by choice they are in the situation they are but they must live life to the full and God knows why he chose this humble mother to take care of these children. She is taking care of these children for humanity and it is for us to encourage her and support her so that she can give these kids as much fulfilling life as she can," he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Adongo said, his initial plan when he had not seen the two physically challenged sisters, was to find a way to train them to take up a trade but was later informed by this reporter that their condition won’t permit them.

He pledged, to continue supporting the family with stipends and once a while replenished the foodstuffs to enable them to live a better life.

“Originally our thought when I hadn’t seen them, was to find a way to train them to take up a trade. But yesterday my good friend made me understand that is a bit difficult to achieve that end. So we have to continue to provide this support and this is not going to be the last time. My hope is to be able to continue to provide the stipend and once a while replenished the foodstuff for them so that they can also live a better life.

"That’s the reality of life, is not everybody who was fortunate. But it tells you and I, how fortunate we are and we must always thank God that we were given some attribute that allows us to do the work that we do and to go out and look for shelter, food and everything for ourselves not because we are special, is because God just have on us and I have a difficulty looking at these kids," he said emotionally.

Among what Mr. Adongo donated to the family includes soap, Tinipa, Tomato, Omo, Oil and a 50kg bag of Rice to support their widow mother’s 'koose' and yam frying (spicy bean cake) petty business.