LGBTQI+ is an insult to God – Apostle Nyamekye

Chairman of the Pentecost Church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye has argued that the LGBTQI+ movement is an insult to God’s creation as he pushed for President Akufo-Addo to hasten the passage of the anti-gay bill currently before Parliament.

Earlier this week, a group of Ghanaians made up of academicians and lawyers submitted a memorandum to the Parliament to oppose the passage of the anti-gay bill in Parliament.

Amid the heightened conversation on whether or not the bill should be passed, religious leaders have raised their voices.

According to Apostle Eric Nyamekye, President Akufo-Addo must not only stand by his word that gayism and lesbianism will not be legalized under his watch but must also show action.

“The church of Pentecost is 10.38 percent of the Ghanaian population and we are against this LGBTQI+. Our concern is not about today, it is about the future. Today, when we let in this LGBTI what is going to happen, is that we are going to accept same-sex marriage which the president says it is never going to happen at his watch.

“But if he allows LGBTQI to start, it is true that it is never going to happen at his watch but, by the time it gets to same-sex marriage the president will not be the president of the nation. I agree with him but he should stop this, he should close the doors at where it matters and we are saying that he should close it now,” the Chairman of the Pentecost Church told journalists on Wednesday.

According to him, the LGBTQI+ movement is an insult to God and must not be allowed to stand in Ghana.

“This movement is an insult to God the creator, you are just telling God that he didn’t think enough,” Apostle Eric Nyamekye argued.

On Wednesday, the Church of Pentecost threatened that it will vote against Parliamentarians that will make effort to legitimize gayism and lesbianism in the country.