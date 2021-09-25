Takoradi fake pregnant woman is an NDC member, her party faked victory to court without pink sheets – Stephen Atibuga

Listen to article

A former member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga claims the Takoradi woman who allegedly faked her pregnancy and kidnapping “is an NDC member.”

Atubiga who constantly throw jabs at the NDC after his dismissal said “If her NDC party can fake victory to court without the pink – sheets, and could not even tell the justices of their victory figures when asked, why can’t she also fake her pregnancy”.

The 'axe grinder' as some party NDC members have described him, in his Facebook post noted that, "The fake pregnant woman is an NDC member. If her NDC party can fake victory to court without the pink sheets, and could not even tell the justices of their victory figures when asked. why can’t she also fake her pregnancy?"

Josephine Panyin Mensah Simons, the woman at the centre of the kidnapping conspiracy in Takoradi in the Western Region reportedly confessed to a team of medical and investigation officers that she was not pregnant.

Since last Tuesday the spotlight in the news has been on the family of the 28-year-woman after she was found by a carpenter in a bush after disappearing for several days.

Shockingly, the woman who is confirmed by her family to have disappeared with a nine-month-old pregnancy returned with no baby bump and without a baby as well.

Subsequently, the Ghana Police Service after its preliminary investigations announced to the general public that medical experts had confirmed the woman was not pregnant as claimed.

Later in the midst of insult and backlash from the family and neighbours of the woman, the Police transferred her to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital for another check for confirmation on her pregnancy.

Yesterday, information gathered from the police revealed Josephine Panyin Mensah finally confessed that she was never pregnant.

Read Atubiga's full post below:

