GNAT honours Bryan Acheampong for offering scholarships to members to pursue higher education

The Member of Parliament for the Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong has been honoured by the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) for championing the welfare and professional development of teachers in the Kwahu East District.

He received recognition at the 6th quadrennial and the 53rd national delegates’ conference of the Association at Koforidua in the Eastern region.

The education achievement awards was instituted by the union in the Eastern region to honour individuals and organisation that have contributed to the welfare and professional development of teachers in the region.

Hon. Bryan Acheampong was selected for this award on merit for his achievements in education through his personal resources.

Below are some of the achievements:

1.Teachers' Appreciation Day for 1,600 Teachers ( items given were refrigerators, half piece of cloth each, flat-screen TV and shopping vouchers worth Ghc300 each) at a cost of Ghc820,000.

2. Scholarship to 120 teachers to pursue Master degree at a cost of Ghc708,000 at Presbyterian University College.

3. Scholarship to 40 teachers to pursue first degree at a cost of Ghc149,855.

4. Supported 175 students to pay their schools fees across the district.

5. Procured and distributed 30,000 school uniforms to 15,000 school children (2 uniforms per child).

6. Constructed and Rehabilitated 6 schools infrastructure.

7. Procured and distributed 16,800 exercise books and 450 social studies textbooks

Mr. John Appoh Selby Chaired the conference with Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Isaac Appau Gyasi, MCE for New Juaben South, Hon. Isaac Agyapong, DCE for Kwahu East, Mrs Margaret Nsiah Asamoah, Director of Education amongst other dignitaries present at the occasion.

Mr Selby despite the achievement, they are not happy with the recent 4% salary increments in the public sector.

"I am not pleased with the current 4% Salary increments in the public sector, I think government can do more on this for the public sector," Mr. John Appoh Selby.

The president for GNAT, Ms Philapa Larson has appealed to government to constitute a commission to look into remuneration for public servants.

The guest speaker for the conference, Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong at the conference assured teachers present that government will continue to engage teachers to find a lasting solution to issues about salary.