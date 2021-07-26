Universities’ Senior Staff to meet FWSC over conditions of service

The leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana will later today, Monday, July 26, meet officials of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) over its outstanding conditions of service.

The Association has over the past few months lamented and protested over the failure of government to communicate a payment plan for their tier-2 arrears, market premium and non-basic allowance, as well as the finalisation of negotiations of their conditions of service.

In an interview with Citi News, the National Chairman of the Association, Mohammed Zakaria, said the Association has decided to honour an invitation by the Commission on their issues, adding that they expect to present a payment plan that favours the association.

“We've taken a decision to attend the meeting. We are only hoping that since they said a new mandate has been secured, we will go further instead of the previous figure that we rejected. If a new mandate has been secured and it is the old mandate he is talking about with less amount, we are going to be surprised,” he said.

The Association was hoping to have concluded negotiations on conditions of service by July 19, 2021.

It had threatened to go on strike again if the government failed to respond positively to the concerns it had raised about the conditions of service.

The Association suspended its most recent strike on June 11, 2021, and expected positive signals from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

It said the lack of progress “is creating agitations, fear and panic among our rank and file because there have been similar illusive promises in the past that never saw the light of day.”

The Association also described the “loud silence” of the National Labour Commission on the matter as “not only worrying, but also very shocking.”

---citinewsroom