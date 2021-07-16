ModernGhana logo
Make all payments through Ghana.Gov platform – NSS directs user agencies

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has directed all user agencies and stakeholders to make all payments, including the 20% and 10% administrative service charges, to the scheme through the Ghana.Gov platform.

This is in pursuit of the government's vision of digitizing the economy and modernizing revenue collections.

Ghana.Gov is a digital service and revenue collection platform created to provide a single point of access to Government of Ghana services for the public sector.

A press statement signed by the Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Gifty Oware-Aboagye said “heads of user agencies and other stakeholders are informed that invoices and other supporting documents which spell out the simple step-by-step procedures for using Ghana.gov for payment have been emailed to them and are therefore entreated to refer to such documents for convenience.”

“Management by this statement urges all user-agencies and other stakeholders to adopt the Ghana.Gov payment platform and comply with this new directive for an easier, hassle-free, transactional experience as we all contribute to enabling the government of Ghana to fulfil its goal of creating a cash-lite economy.”

User agencies have been asked to contact the NSS Headquarters accounts office on 0554404422 for any further information or [email protected]

Ghana.Gov: Bawumia launches central digital platform for government services

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, launched a digital platform that will provide a single point of access to government services earlier this week.

The platform, Ghana.Gov, will also serve as a digital service and revenue collection platform.

The launch of the platform has been in pursuit of the government's vision to digitise the economy and modernise transactions between citizens and the state.

---citinewsroom

