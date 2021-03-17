ModernGhanalogo
17.03.2021 Social News

'Efo juju' textbooks: I stand with ‘unfairly stereotyped’, 'stigmatised’ ethnic groups – Ursula Owusu

Ursula Owusu
Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has joined many to condemn the stigmatisation and stereotyping of some ethnic groups in the country.

She stated, "Stereotyping of any ethnic group, even in jest or as a joke, must stop."

The Communications and Digitalisation Minister made this statement on Facebook following the recent portrayal of tribal bigotry in textbooks for schoolchildren published by Badu Nkansah Publications.

The act has been widely condemned and Mrs Owusu-Ekuful is the latest to add her voice to the condemnation.

“I identify with any group which is unfairly stereotyped or stigmatised as the blood of all ethnic groups in Ghana runs through my veins.

“Through intermarriage and multiple relationships, the ties that bind us together far outnumber those that divide us”.

She continued: “Textbooks are used to educate and not to indoctrinate or corrupt our impressionable youth. They must be accurate and factual.

“I’m glad the publishers of the offending unauthorised books have apologised. Each copy out there must be withdrawn and NACCA must sanction them appropriately."

She further noted: “We must be proud of our country, protect and defend our diverse cultures and traditions and uphold the dignity of all Ghanaians, regardless of where they come from.

“We are one nation under God, one people with a common destiny. We are all beautiful children of Mother Ghana and must be proud of our unity in diversity because that is what makes us unique”.

---classfm

