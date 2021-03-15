ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.03.2021 Social News

W/R: Boy kills Brother at Effiakuma

Suspect, Francis Esson
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Suspect, Francis Esson

Francis Esson, a 19-year-old resident of Effiakuma in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region is in the police cells for allegedly stabbing his elder brother, Emmanuel Ato Simpson, 21, to death.

The unfortunate incident which happened on Sunday, occured during a scuffle that ensued between the two.

According to eyewitnesses, the two brothers were spotted earlier on, on that fateful Sunday at a car washing bay at Effiakuma engaging in some verbal exchanges.

The eyewitnesses indicated that it was however, not clear what the issue was about.

They however, claimed that in the process, Francis Esson pulled a knife and stabbed his elder brother in the chest.

Blood started oozing from Ato Simpson’s chest and with help of some people around, he was quickly rushed to a nearby Clinic for medical attention but passed away later at the clinic.

A report was made to the police who visited the scene.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Effia Nkwanta hospital morgue awaiting autopsy and preservation.

Meanwhile, the police had commenced investigations into the alleged murder case.

DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) told DGN online that indeed the incident happened on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at about 7:30am.

She said one Christopher Mensah of Effiakuma accompanied by about six boys also from Effia-Kuma arrested and sent suspect Francis Esson to the Effiakuma police station.

Christopher Mensah reported that on that fateful day, suspect Francis Esson stabbed his brother Emmanuel Ato Simpson with a knife at Effiakuma car washing bay.

Christopher said the victim was rushed to a clinic nearby for medical treatment.

DSP Adiku indicated that the Police then proceeded to the clinic with medical form and found the victim at the ward unconscious with knife wound on his chest.

She said the Medical Officer on duty however, informed the Police that the victim died while receiving treatment.

She said photograph of the body was taken and was deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The Regional Police PRO noted that the suspect is in Police custody and would soon be put before court.

—Daily Guide

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Apam beach disaster: Gomoa chiefs slaughter cow, sheet, fowls, others to appease gods
15.03.2021 | Social News
Badu Nkansah withdraws controversial unapproved textbook
15.03.2021 | Social News
Controversial textbooks an agenda to disparage Ewes – Dafeamekpor
15.03.2021 | Social News
Telecom workers call the bluff of management; 'we'll strike despite your threats'
15.03.2021 | Social News
Black Lives Matter vigil: State withdraw charges against Ernesto Yeboah
15.03.2021 | Social News
Sanction private schools colluding with publishers to force unapproved textbooks on pupils — NaCCA Chairman
15.03.2021 | Social News
Retain Isaac Agyapong as our DCE — Kwahu East residents to Akufo—Addo
15.03.2021 | Social News
Families of four murdered Takoradi girls demand DNA results, state burial
15.03.2021 | Social News
Your threats won’t stop our strike, it’s provoking us the more – Telecom workers to management
15.03.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Apam beach disaster: Gomoa chiefs slaughter cow, sheet, fowl...
25 minutes ago

Badu Nkansah withdraws controversial unapproved textbook
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line