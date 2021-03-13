ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.03.2021 Social News

Conflicts cause of poverty in Northern Ghana — NGO

Conflicts cause of poverty in Northern Ghana — NGO
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Conflicts are a cause of high poverty levels among the people of Northern Ghana, a survey has shown.

These conflicts are due to disputes over land, political and traditional leadership and competition for natural resources.

Madam Janet Adama Mohammed, Programme Director for Conciliation Resources, an advocacy organisation for peace in West Africa, said a General Social Survey (GSS) conducted by her outfit two years ago indicated that Northern Ghana, comprising the Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East and Upper West Regions, had the highest poverty levels due to conflicts.

Madam Mohammed was addressing stakeholders in Tamale at a Regional dialogue under the Conflict, Security and Stability Fund (CSSF) project on the drivers of conflict and security in Northern Ghana.

The two-month pilot project being implemented in the five regions is to address the underlying causes of conflict, insecurity and underdevelopment in Northern Ghana.

The meeting was to develop a Roadmap for coordinated advocacy on peace, security and stability by state and non-state actors.

Madam Mohammed said most of the conflicts were caused by vigilante groups from political parties and traditional leaders to serve their interest.

Madam Mohammed urged the stakeholders to adopt measures to protect the rights and interests of communities to ensure they benefitted from the extraction of natural resources for their development.

Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku, Director of Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC), advised stakeholders to develop more technical skills for the youth to address the unemployment situation in the Northern sector.

He said unemployment was forcing the youth to join political vigilante groups with the false hope of moving up the social ladder.

He said unemployment was on the rise, and if not checked properly could result in the youth being radicalized and recruited into terrorists' groups, which can affect the security of the Northern sector.

Mr Amidu Ibrahim-Tanko, Chief Executive Officer of Star-Ghana Foundation, said the CSSF project was a partnership between STAR Ghana Foundation, Northern Development Authority, the Northern Development Forum, National Peace Council and funded by UK aid.

He said the partners were to hold processes for the development of a Roadmap and subsequent engagement with the government, traditional authorities and stakeholders for implementation.

He said the project had so far strengthened mechanisms of coordinated stakeholder actions around peace, security and stability in Northern Ghana.

—GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Accra: Police gun down suspected robber at Awudome cemetery
13.03.2021 | Social News
Don't allow societal pressures to prevent you from divorcing abusive husband - Queen mother advises women
13.03.2021 | Social News
Roadmap to promote peace, security in Northern Ghana in the offing
13.03.2021 | Social News
A/R Minister gives Kejetia traders final warning ahead of demolition
13.03.2021 | Social News
I was accused of trying to take money from UN after I went public on my COVID status – Joe Jackson
13.03.2021 | Social News
Gov’t introduces 10pesewas ‘borla’ tax to clean Ghana
13.03.2021 | Social News
Soldier land grab: 'If La youth rise, there's little we can do' – Elders warn Akufo-Addo
13.03.2021 | Social News
Apam beach disaster: Burial service for victims slated for March 16
12.03.2021 | Social News
Telecom workers to embark on strike over poor conditions of service
12.03.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Mahama would've won if he nominated Asiedu Nketia or Ofosu A...
5 hours ago

Accra: Police gun down suspected robber at Awudome cemetery
5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line