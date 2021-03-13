Timely intervention for Cocoa Roads as MP cuts sod for 13.6-kilometre Cocoa Road project

A sod-cutting ceremony has been held for the construction of a 13.6-kilometre cocoa road at Senchi to Woramponso communities in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region.

The ceremony took place on Thursday, March 11, at Senchi in the Effiduase/Asokore Constituency.

The road which also links other adjoining communities like Odurokrom, Nyanfa, and Duababawa cocoa farming communities is awarded on contract to Capitol Construction Limited under the Ghana Cocoa Road Project.

The project is being funded by the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and works will be completed within a year.

More road projects

The project is aimed at improving road networks in remote cocoa areas as well as creating a congenial environment to promote the livelihood of cocoa farmers.

In his remarks at the sod-cutting ceremony attended by chiefs and community members, MP for the area, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie said the road construction would improve the movement of vehicles in the area.

He expressed the challenges associated with lobbying for the road for several months saying it is now approved and has appeared on the cocoa roads budget for the contractor to commence work.

“Today, we all have a huge sigh of relief by the cutting of the sod to begin the construction of the Asokore town roads”, he said.

“I remain committed to improving the lives of the people and we will see more of such projects going forward”, the lawmaker said as he announced a number of road projects in the constituency expected to be executed by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Timely intervention

42-year-old Ama Maanu is a cocoa farmer and has lived in the Senchi Community for over 25 years.

She tells dailymailgh.com that the project when completed will go a long way to improve her livelihood.

“This road has been a headache to some of us. We find it difficult to cart our produce for sale and this affects us heavily. With the start of this road project, such a situation will be thing of the past and I thank the MP for this initiative”, she said.

---PeacefmOnline