12.03.2021 Education

GRASAG pledges to support gov’t to establish an Open University in Ghana

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) have pledged to support government to establish an Open University in Ghana.

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a State of the Nation Address earlier this week disclosed that government will facilitate the establishment of an Open University in Ghana.

Once the University is established, there will be an open-door academic policy, where there will be no entry requirements for interested students.

Reacting to the news, the Graduate Students Association of Ghana says the move answers the years of advocacy it has pursued.

According to GRASAG, an Open University in the era of Covid-19 is necessary to facilitate virtual enrolment, lecture delivery, certification, and also ensure affordability.

In addition, the student body is confident an Open University will contribute to increasing Ghana’s Gross Tertiary Enrolment which currently stands at 18.8%.

Upon the successful establishment of the University, GRASAG indicated that Ghana will join the league of countries running Open Universities including India, Israel, and the United Kingdom.

“As the official mouthpiece of the research fraternity of the country, we assure the government of our unflinching support, readiness, and willingness to ensure that this idea is realised. The association has lessons to share from its experience running webinars and online conferences,” part of a press release by GRASAG National PRO, E. Yao Agbenyo and signed by its President, Heartwill Selasi Tamekloe has said.

Meanwhile, GRASAG is appealing to the President and the Ministry of Education to extend the laptop distribution programme to graduate students to enhance their role as partners in national development through research and practice.

Read full statement below:

