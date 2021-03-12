ModernGhanalogo

12.03.2021 Regional News

We’re now the envy of our peers…Old Tafo Municipal Assembly Members, NPP Executives praise MCE, implore president to retain Fred Obeng Owusu

The Assembly members in Old Tafo Municipal Assembly, executives, supporters and sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Constituency in the Ashanti Region, are imploring President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, to retain their Chief Executive, Fred Obeng Owusu, for his wonderful stewardship to the area.

Two separate letters-one issued by the Constituency Executives and Electoral area Coordinators to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party said, Fred Obeng Owusu, is an effective leader, whose superb performance during his two years tenure in office as MCE has brought massive development to the newly created Old Tafo Pankrono Municipality.

Explaining the virtue and the need to maintain Hon. Fred, the Ag. Chairperson in the Constituency, Nana Afia Konadu, disclosed that they trust and believe in the leadership of Fred Obeng Owusu to deliver.

“He is very knowledgeable, experienced and competent administrative leader who is leading Old Tafo Municipal Assembly, to create wealth, ensure peace and fulfil President's agenda of prosperity for every citizen in freedom”, she indicated.

Nana Afia Konadu craved the indulgence of the Regional Chairman to appeal to the high office of President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to retain Hon Fred Obeng Owusu as MCE for Old Tafo.

Second Vice Chairman of the party Desmond Agyeman Badu, who has been keeping taps on the MCE’s activities since he took office told this paper in an interview yesterday, that “As one of the newly-created constituencies, we are now the envy of our peers. Hon. Fred Obeng Owusu, is building a Court for us. A Police station is also under construction, the whole of the Tafo town roads are also being constructed. That’s why are appealing to the president to retain our MCE.”

