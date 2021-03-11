Dismissed military officer, three others grabbed for robbery in Central Region

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested four persons, including a dismissed military officer and a military-civilian employee, for robbery at Ofaakor near Kasoa in the Central Region.

The Kasoa Divisional Police Command received a distress call that about five men onboard a military vehicle with registration number 46 GA had attacked sand winning workers on-site and had robbed them of their mobile phones, various sums of money at gunpoint and have seized seven tipper truck keys in addition and sped off to the house of Nai Atopi at Nai Atopi Hills.

The Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police Command, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong in a Citi News interview said the Police proceeded to the Nai Atopi Palace and arrested suspects No. 197340 Corporal Kwame Ampaw, a 35-yea-old dismissed military officer, No. 018989 Isaac Appiah, a 43-yea-old mechanic and a civilian employee at Burma Camp, Emmanuel Arthur, and Bash Sulley.

She said a search conducted at the scene revealed 11 assorted mobile phones, an ID card bearing the name of Emmanuel Dugble, one pump action gun No. MVO351885 and a cash sum of GHS1,511 were retrieved from them.

“Five persons sustained gunshot wounds during the robbery and have been rushed to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment at Winneba. The suspects have been detained and exhibits including the military vehicle have been retained for investigation. Nai Atopi has been invited by the police to assist with the investigation.”

—citinewsroom